CARMEL, Ind. — A Carmel high school lacrosse head coach died following a two-vehicle crash in Hamilton County Tuesday.

Hamilton County Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched around 7:28 p.m. to State Road 38 and Six Points Road in response to reports of a crash.

Sheriff deputies found a black Chevy Trailblazer inside a ditch on the south side of the roadway and a blue GMC Sierra that was upside down off to the north side of the road.

The driver of the Trailblazer was identified as John “Jack” Meachum, 31, of Sheridan. Meachem, a lacrosse coach at Carmel High School, was pronounced dead at the scene by first responders.

The driver of the Sierra was identified as Brennan Smith, 26, of Sheridan. He later died shortly after arriving at the nearby hospital.

The principal issued the following statement to parents after losing one of their own:

Dear Greyhound Family, We are deeply saddened to inform you of the sudden passing of coach Jack Meachum in an automobile accident last evening. For six years, Jack poured his heart and soul into the Carmel Lacrosse program, achieving the remarkable feat of securing a state title just last year. Jack’s impact reached far beyond the field, as he mentored our student-athletes and dedicated significant time to working with youth. We extend our heartfelt condolences to his wife, family, and the entire CHS Lacrosse team. Please know we are here for your child. The Carmel High School counseling office is ready to provide care for anyone in need. If your child is struggling while at school, please encourage them to let their teacher know they would like to go to the counseling office and they will work to support them. Thank you, Dr. Tim Phares, CHS principal

According to the school’s athletic Twitter account, Meachum was named the CHS Head Coach of the Year by his peers last week.