MIAMI COUNTY, Ind. — Two people were arrested after leading the Indiana State Police on a police chase through Miami and Fulton Counties Friday evening.

ISP says just after 9 p.m. Friday, a trooper was patrolling on U.S. 31 in Miami County when he saw a gold passenger car fly by at a “high speed.” He clocked the car at 103 mph in a 60 mph zone and turned to stop the car.

The driver, later identified as 22-year-old Michael J. Leonard continued northbound on U.S. 31 and refused to stop. Troopers stated he led them on a chase through Miami and Fulton County roadways reaching speeds up to 130 mph.

Troopers used stop sticks at the intersection of Old U.S. 31 and County Road 650 S. in Fulton County. Leonard stopped the car before hitting the stop sticks.

Both Leonard and the passenger identified as an 18-year-old woman from Carmel were taken into police custody.

Police searched the car and found THC wax, Marijuana, synthetic urine and drug paraphernalia. Both Leonard and the woman were arrested and booked at the Miami County Jail.

Leonard is being charged with resisting law enforcement with a vehicle, Level 6 Felony, possession of marijuana, B Misdemeanor, possession of synthetic urine, B Misdemeanor, reckless driving, C Misdemeanor and driving without insurance, C Misdemeanor.