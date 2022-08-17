CARMEL, Ind. — Former Carmel Police Deputy Chief Joe Bickel filed his notice of retirement on Monday and is resigning from his position in the wake of allegations of inappropriate behavior which led to his recent suspension.

In accepting Bickel’s retirement, the Carmel Police Merit Board also dismissed Bickel’s appeal of his suspension.

An investigation into Bickel was ordered by Carmel Mayor Jim Brainard after allegations surfaced accusing Bickel of groping the breast of a female employee, trying to forcibly kiss a different female employee, and a claim stating he “kissed the hand and neck of another female employee at a work-related event.”

Carmel Police Chief Jeff Horner had previously called on the merit board to dismiss Bickel altogether. At the time of his resignation, Bickel was suspended and removed from his leadership position as deputy chief as the investigation continued into his allegations.

In addition to his inappropriate touching and groping, Bicket was accused of trying to use his position of authority to influence a Carmel Police Department employee to violate standard operating procedures for the benefit of a family member.

Brainard had also publically supported Bickel’s termination prior to the merit board accepting his retirement notice.

“It is important that our employees, citizens and business owners have complete faith and trust in those who serve our community, especially those who are entrusted with our safety and security,” said Mayor Brainard in a previous release.

