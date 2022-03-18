CARMEL, Ind. — Carmel first responders were sent to two separate crashes, with one of them being deadly, on Keystone Avenue Friday morning.

According to the Carmel Fire Department, there was a crash on Keystone at 96th Street and another at Keystone and 106th Street around 6:30 a.m.

This is a developing scene, and we’re still confirming details but we know at least one person was killed, and a dump truck was involved in the initial crash. The second crash was a chain reaction of the first.

Southbound Keystone will be closed at 106th Street while crews work the scene.

As of 7:30 a.m., drivers are still being asked to take an alternate route.

Depending on which direction you’re coming from, Westfield Boulevard, Gray Road, and U.S. 31 are all options.