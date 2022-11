CARMEL, Ind. — The Carmel Police Department is asking the public for help in finding a missing 24-year-old man.

Bernard Caillouet was last seen walking away from his residence in the 3700 block of Abney Point Drive in Carmel, police said, around 7 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 29.

According to CPD, Caillouet is described as 5’11”, 160 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

No other information was provided.