CARMEL, Ind. — A poll worker at an early voting site in Carmel, Indiana, was removed from their post on Thursday. County Republicans are alleging illegal activity and said the local sheriff has opened an investigation.

The Hamilton County Republican Party released a statement on Sunday alleging that the poll worker, who has been asked not to come back to work, was a Democrat who attempted to pressure voters not to support a GOP-endorsed school board candidate.

“I have been in communication with local election officials to make sure poll workers are reminded that such activity, called electioneering, is illegal,” Hamilton Co. GOP Chairman Mario Massillamany said in a statement.

Massillamany confirmed to FOX59 that the sheriff’s office has opened an investigation into the situation.

When asked for comment, the Indiana Democratic Party said that the Hamilton County Democratic group will be releasing a statement regarding the incident on Monday, Nov. 7.

Anyone who sees questionable activity at voting sites is asked to contact a poll worker or election official. For guidance on acceptable poll site actions, call the Hamilton County Election Office at (317) 776-8476.

