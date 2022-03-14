CARMEL, Ind. — Officials are asking for anyone with information to come forward after a Catholic priest in Carmel was suspended following accusations of inappropriate conduct with a minor.

The Catholic Diocese of Lafayette-in-Indiana said Father James De Oreo, of Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Parish, was suspended from public ministry beginning Friday. A preliminary investigation is ongoing, and precautionary measures are in place, said the diocese, which added that the accusations were reported to Indiana Department of Child Protective Services.

The diocese asks that anyone aware of misconduct during Father De Oreo’s ministry as a priest or seminarian report the incident in the following manner:

Make a report to Child Protective Services by calling 800-800-5556 or local law enforcement.

Call Jackie Montrie M.A., LMFT, LMHC Victim Assistance Coordinator of the Diocese of Lafayette-in-Indiana at (765) 464-4988.

“The safety and wellbeing of our children and young people are of the utmost importance,” said Diocese of Lafayette-in-Indiana in a statement. “We all share a commitment to be part of the Church’s mission to respect and protect people of every age. We invite you to join us in prayer for the healing guidance of the Holy Spirit on behalf of all who have been victims of abuse.”