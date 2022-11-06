INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana’s high school marching band state championship was held Saturday at Lucas Oil Stadium, with Carmel High School taking the top prize in Class A.

The ISSMA Marching Band State Finals showcased groups of high schools in three classes, with Class A being the largest schools.

Avon High School finished runner-up to Carmel in Class A, with Jasper High School, Edgewood High School and Mater Dei High School respectively winning in Classes B, C and D.

The full results of the competition can be found below:

Class A

1. Carmel H.S.

2. Avon H.S.

3. Fishers H.S.

4. Brownsburg H.S.

5. Castle H.S. – Newburgh

6. Homestead H.S. – Ft. Wayne

7. Goshen H.S.

8. Carroll H.S. – Ft. Wayne

9. Lawrence Central – Indianapolis

10. Center Grove H.S. – Greenwood

Class B

1. Jasper H.S.

2. Northview H.S. – Brazil

3. Greenfield Central H.S.

4. Greenwood H.S.

5. North H.S. – Evansville

6. Concord H.S. – Elkhart

7. Pendleton Heights H.S.

8. North Side H.S. – Ft. Wayne

9. F.J. Reitz H.S. – Evansville

10. Munster H.S.

Class C

1. Edgewood H.S. – Ellettsville

2. NorthWood H.S. – Nappanee

3. Western H.S. – Russiaville

4. Lincoln H.S. – Vincennes

5. Northwestern H.S. – Kokomo (tie)

5. Fairfield H.S. – Goshen (tie)

7. Princeton H.S.

8. Scottsburg H.S.

9. Concordia Lutheran – Ft. Wayne

10. Angola H.S.

Class D

1. Mater Dei H.S. – Evansville

2. Lewis Cass H.S. – Walton

3. Springs Valley H.S. – French Lick

4. Forest Park H.S. – Ferdinand

5. Paoli H.S.

6. Monrovia H.S.

7. Southridge H.S. – Huntingburg

8. Adams Central H.S. – Monroe

9. Orleans H.S.

10. Woodlan H.S. – Woodburn