VERMILLION COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — One half of a Cayuga couple has been found guilty of numerous charges related to child sexual abuse and will now serve two centuries behind bars as a result.

According to a release from the Indiana State Police, 38-year-old Jeremy Lock appeared in Vermillion Circuit Court on Monday where he pleaded guilty to all charges leveled against him.

Five counts of child molestation and possession of child pornography were among the charges that led Judge Robert M. Hall to sentence Lock to a total of 200 years in prison.

Lock’s wife, Angela, has charges that are still pending at this time. Angela Lock is next scheduled to be in court on December 19 for a pre-trial conference.