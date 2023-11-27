INDIANAPOLIS — CBS4 anchor Debby Knox is retiring from broadcast news after more than 40 years in the business.

To celebrate her retirement, Knox will be celebrated in shows at 5 p.m., 6 p.m. and 11 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 29, on CBS4. Her last newscast will be at 11 p.m. Wednesday on CBS4.

To recap and look back on her career, Knox recently participated in a podcast for the Indiana Business Journal. “Debby Knox: ‘It’s in my DNA‘,” an episode of Business & Beyond with Gerry Dick, can be listened to here.

No one has been welcomed into Hoosiers’ homes more than Debby Knox. Over the last 42 years, she has been an almost constant reassuring, reliable and irreplaceable presence on television in central Indiana.

Her reporting, anchoring and off-camera work are all part of a legacy that will continue long after Knox’s last newscast and create an impact that will last even longer than her remarkable career.

Be sure to tune into CBS4 at 5 p.m., 6 p.m. and 11 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 29, for a celebration of Debby Knox.

Bob Donaldson, Knox’s long-time co-anchor, contributed to this write-up.