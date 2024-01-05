GREENWOOD, Ind. — The superintendent of Center Grove schools is retiring amidst a police investigation into time-off reimbursement inconsistencies, the school board announced Friday.

The Center Grove Community School Corporation Board of School Trustees announced Friday that Superintendent Rich Arkanoff had submitted a request to retire, effectively immediately, earlier that day.

According to CGCSC Board President Scott Alexander, the retirement request comes as the Indiana State Police investigate “inconsistencies” with Arkanoff’s time off and reimbursement tracking. CGCSC’s Board and Business Department is also investigating, Alexander said.

“While we appreciate Dr. Arkanoff’s more than 12 years of service to our school corporation, the Board and Business Department are working with the State Board of Accounts and Indiana State Police to investigate inconsistencies with his time off and reimbursement tracking.” Alexander said in a statement. “In accordance with Board Policy, the inconsistencies have also been reported to the appropriate authorities. The investigators are very early in this process and have our full cooperation.”

Alexander went on to say that the school board has “no reason to believe” that the investigation will extend beyond Arkanoff’s personal time off and reimbursements.

Rich Arkanoff (via CGCSC)

According to CGCSC, the Board of School Trustees will now vote to appoint Assistant Superintendent Bill Long, Ed.D. to serve as interim superintendent starting Monday, Jan. 8.

“Dr. Long has served as an administrator in Center Grove Schools since 1998, including more than three years as principal of Center Grove High School and 20 years as assistant superintendent,” Alexanders said in his statement.

The Board thanked ISP, the Business Department and State Board of Accounts for what it called a “prompt response” regarding the investigation.

No other information was immediately provided by CGCSC. All mentions of Arkanoff on Center Grove school websites have been taken down. FOX59/CBS4 has reached out to Indiana State Police for more information regarding the investigation.