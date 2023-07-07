EVANSVILLE, Ind. — Officials with CenterPoint Energy announced Friday that its natural gas customers in central and northern Indiana are expected to see a decrease in their respective Budget Bills starting in July.

According to a news release, officials with CenterPoint Energy said that because of stable weather and a decrease in energy costs, natural gas customers are expected to see a 43% decrease in their monthly bills, averaging in a decrease of around $50 per month for the average customer.

“We are pleased to report a significant decrease for our average Budget Bill customers due to factors such as the stabilization of energy costs and relatively normal weather,” Ashley Babcock, the vice president of Indiana and Ohio gas for CenterPoint Energy, said in the release. “CenterPoint Energy’s Budget Bill is a helpful option for customers who want to plan for consistency in their natural gas bills each month.”

Under the Budget Bill plan, officials said in the release, the annual service costs for natural gas are spread out in equal monthly bill amounts over a year. The new recalculated amount is based on the past 12 months of natural gas usage, as well as normal weather and expected natural gas fuel costs.

“Although most Budget Bill customers will experience a decrease in payments, they should

still focus on conservation and energy efficiency measures to help maintain or reduce energy usage,” Babcock said in the release.

For more information, visit CenterPoint Energy’s website.