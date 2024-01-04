CENTERVILLE, Ind. — Police said they are looking for the person(s) responsible for striking a pizzeria in Centerville one day before New Year’s Eve.

According to a Facebook post from the Centerville Police Department, an older man with white hair and a white mustache driving a Dodge Ram pickup truck struck the Americana Pizza building on Dec. 30 around noon.

Surveillance footage captured of suspects in crash at Americana Pizza on Dec. 30, 2023.

This was on the city’s west side located on the 210 block of E. Main Street. After striking the building, the truck fled and was last observed traveling southbound on South 2nd Street.

The driver was accompanied by an older woman wearing a black Carhartt jacket, a white toboggan, carrying a white purse.

The investigation revealed that before the crash with the Americana building, the same truck was seen at the nearby Village Pantry. The man pumped his fuel while the woman entered the store and paid in cash.

The truck was then seen going to Ameriana Pizza where the crash happened.

Centerville police are asking anyone who may know the whereabouts or identity of the people pictured, to contact (765) 855-5222 or their local police agency.