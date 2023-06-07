UPDATE: Danville Police says the missing 12-year-old has been found safely.

————–

DANVILLE, Ind. — Authorities in Hendricks County are asking for the public’s help finding a 12-year-old girl reported missing out of Danville.

According to the Danville Police Department on Facebook, officers are actively searching for a 12-year-old. The missing juvenile, DPD said, was last seen around 7:35 p.m. Wednesday in the 100 block of Eastwood Drive near the East Main Apartments in Danville.

The girl, DPD said, is described as a 12-year-old girl that is between 4’8″ and 5 feet tall and between 80 and 90 pounds. She has blonde hair, brown eyes and was last seen wearing teal pajamas and white shoes. She also wears glasses.

DPD is asking that anyone with information on her location immediately call 911, the anonymous 24/7 Crime Tip Line at (317) 745-3001, the Hendricks County Communications Center at (317) 839-8700 or Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at (317) 262-TIPS.

No other information regarding Bastin was immediately provided.