INDIANAPOLIS — Is there a sweeter way to start your day than with a box of gleaming donuts? We think not.

Yelp has released its 2022 list of Top 100 US Donut Shops ahead of National Donut Day on Friday, June 3, and one central Indiana store has landed in the top 20.

PANA Donuts Coffee & Boba Tea is the No. 19 donut shop in the country, according to the list.

“PANA is an acronym that combines founders Peach and Arron Chhour’s names with their children’s, making their donut shop a true family affair. The restaurant-industry veterans spent years ‘practicing and perfecting’ their donut recipes before opening their first storefront in 2019. Now, customers flock to this shop for the lemon-filled and double-chocolate peanut flavors, made fresh by hand every day,” wrote Yelp in its description.

Top sellers at PANA include their cronuts, apple fritters, and their traditional glazed donuts.

One Yelper’s review said, “Literally the best donuts I’ve had in my life, and that says a lot. Always fresh, staff is friendly. We get PANA at least once a week.”

PANA currently has three locations in the Indy metro area: two in Indianapolis (E. Thompson Road and W. 86th Street) and one in Fishers (E. 96th Street).