ANDERSON, Ind. — Some parents are on edge after threats or weapons were found in several Central Indiana schools this week.

On Tuesday, a 17-year-old Southport High School student was arrested for having a gun and knife in school.

Brownsburg parents were concerned Friday when a text appearing to be from the school system started circulating social media. The fake text talked about a threat made against Brownsburg High School.

A 15-year-old student was arrested in Anderson High School Thursday for having a loaded handgun. On top of that, a separate threat was made against Anderson High School for Friday.

School officials decided to cancel school for Anderson High on Friday out of an abundance of caution. Other Anderson Community Schools remained open Friday, which concerned some parents.

”If there are guns being brought to one school there are chances they can be brought to the other schools,” said Marie Dyke.

Dyke, the mother of a daughter at Highland Middle School and a son at Anderson High School, said just an hour into school her daughter was already hearing about threats being made.

”It was kind of a stressful situation, I asked her multiple times throughout the day, ‘Are you guys okay?’ She said, “Ya, everybody is just really afraid we’re going to get shot,'” Dyke said.

Anderson Community Schools did have extra security measures in place at all schools Friday. A spokesperson said he was not aware of any threats made to Highland Middle School on Friday.

Dyke said she wants more safety measures in school.

”There needs to be some kind of metal detectors put into the school,” Dyke said.

In Brownsburg, some parents came to pick up their students after seeing a text appearing to be from the school began circulating social media talking about a threat to Brownsburg High School.

A school spokesperson confirmed the text was a fake. The spokesperson added there was a threat made Thursday that officials determined was not credible.

Southport High School released a statement saying the student arrested there Tuesday for bringing a knife and gun has been suspended and authorities are pursuing criminal charges.

Diane Reis, a Clinical Assistant Professor of Psychiatry at the IU School of Medicine, said incidences and threats like these make it hard for kids to focus in school.

“It wouldn’t be at all surprising if kids were struggling trying to observe and retain the content they’re trying to learn on these days,” Reis said.

Anderson High School will have counselors available for students when they return to classes Monday.

Reis said this is a good way to let students struggling reflect and learn from what happened.

“And help them if they need to kind of learn some techniques for managing that in the immediate sense,” Reis said.

A thorough search was conducted at Anderson High School Friday after the student was arrested Thursday. School officials said no guns, ammunition or other weapons were found.

Brownsburg School officials released a full statement about the rumors of threats being made at the high school.

Late yesterday afternoon a Brownsburg High School student made a threat that was determined to be not credible after thorough investigation that concluded later that same evening. This morning parents and staff were notified that it was not a credible threat. Unfortunately, rumors on social media listed a student’s name who was not the student who made the threat, leading some to believe the threat was valid. It was not. In addition, other social media posts reflected that the situation involved multiple students, which is also false. We just learned that a text sent to some parents and posted to social media falsely appeared to come from Brownsburg High School sharing more false and confusing information about this situation. Please know that students are safe and additional officers are on site at Brownsburg High School to assist in calming the situation. If you are a high school parent still wishing to pick-up your student up from BHS, please be patient as the pick-up process is stretched at this time. Thank you for your patience and understanding. Brownsburg school officials

Perry Township Schools also released a statement about the arrest at Southport High School Tuesday:

Yesterday during class, Southport High School staff located three students in the restroom while conducting daily, random sweeps of the premises. Per school procedures, staff searched the students and found a weapon in one of the student’s backpacks. Immediately, staff contacted Perry Township Schools Police. Officers took the student into custody without incident. School administrators suspended the student and now are pursuing expulsion in accordance with the Student Success Handbook. Additionally, authorities are moving forward with criminal charges. This is an active investigation and further details are not available at this time. Perry Township Schools has zero tolerance for any conduct that impacts the safety of our students and staff. Anyone found in violation of the district’s school safety policy, will be disciplined according to the Student Success Handbook. Perry Township Schools