KOKOMO, Ind. – Prosecutors have dismissed the charges against a man accused in a 2013 cold case murder in Kokomo.

According to court records, the Howard County Prosecutor’s Office requested charges be dismissed against Joey McCartney without prejudice, meaning prosecutors could refile the case later.

McCartney had faced murder and burglary counts in connection with the death of 21-year-old Destiny Pittman on Feb. 7, 2013.

Officers responded to a shooting in the 800 block of James Drive around 9:30 p.m., where they found Pittman unconscious and unresponsive. She later died from her injuries.

The case went unsolved for nearly a decade until an informant stepped forward and identified Joey McCartney and his brother Jesse as suspects. The informant, who was with the brothers that night, reported hearing a gunshot and seeing Jesse McCartney return with cash and a bag of marijuana.

The tip led to the brothers’ arrest in March 2023.

Jesse McCartney went on trial in August. The jury acquitted him.

Shortly after the acquittal, a judge granted the prosecutor office’s request for a delay in Joey McCartney’s case. A trial had been scheduled for December, although that is now canceled given the latest development in the case.