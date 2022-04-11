CARMEL, Ind. — A charter school looking to add a new location in Hamilton County has filed a lawsuit against the Carmel Clay School Board of Trustees.

Valor Classical Academy filed a suit Friday in Hamilton Superior Court saying the Carmel Clay School Board did not comply with Indiana Code when it failed to notify the state Department of Education of its closure of Orchard Park Elementary School.

In a release from Valor sent Monday, they allege that CCSB did not properly “report the decision to close and avail the school building to a charter organization for one dollar” and therefore broke the law.

Valor’s founders said their hope for the lawsuit is that “the Court will determine that CCSB must report the closure of Orchard Park and follow all the rules which pertain to the closure and any change of use in the building thus opening a window of time in which a charter may claim the building.”

“Orchard Park is owned by the taxpayers and is no longer being used for classroom instruction,” Valor founder Holly Wilson said. “We’d like to restore this facility back to a productive use by opening a classical school that supports parents, students and educators and adds new opportunities and value to this vibrant community.”

In response to the filing, Carmel Clay School Board sent the following:

“The Orchard Park property is an important asset to the neighborhood and we remain pleased to partner with Carmel Clay Parks and Recreation for the property’s future use to benefit our entire community. We are aware of the lawsuit initiated by Indiana State Representative Christopher Jeter on behalf of the Indiana Classical Schools Corporation. The response to a complaint with the Indiana Attorney General’s office confirmed we have been fully compliant with the law regarding the use of our property. CCS will now efficiently address the matter through the judicial process as needed.” Emily Bauer, Director of Community Relations for Carmel Clay School Board

