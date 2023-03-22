FISHERS, Ind. — A big dill is coming to the Fishers District. It will soon be home to Indiana’s first Chicken N Pickle location, a restaurant/pickleball venue with indoor and outdoor courts.

While fried chicken seems to be a major trend in new and upcoming eateries in the greater Indianapolis area, Chicken N Pickle will serve up wood-fired rotisserie chicken.

The restaurant will feature several dining and bar areas on the main floor, plus a rooftop section.

“Our mission is to provide an atmosphere that fosters fun, friendship, and community and we

are excited to bring that to Fishers,” said Dave Johnson, founder of Chicken N Pickle.

The company expects to hire more than 150 people.

The vice president of development at Thompson Thrift, the master developer for the Fishers District, says it’s something unique to the region.

“We’re excited to be able to bring a community-focused, family-oriented concept like Chicken N

Pickle to the City of Fishers,” said Ryan Menard.

Developers say the restaurant can be booked to hold corporate gatherings and social events.

Chicken N Pickle was founded in Kansas City in 2016 and has seven locations total with several others in development. The Fishers location is scheduled to open in 2024.