WAYNE COUNTY, Ind. — A child is dead after falling into water at a residence south of Greens Fork.

The Wayne County Sheriff’s Department said deputies were dispatched to the home on Monday evening. The child was located and quickly removed from the water by family members, police said.

The type of body of water the child fell in was not disclosed by authorities.

After being taken from the water, deputies and first responders arrived and began life-saving measures. Police said the child was transported to Reid Health and later flown to Riley Hospital in Indianapolis where the child was pronounced dead hours after arriving.

Police said that all indications are that the death is accidental, but it remains under investigation. The Department of Children’s Services were called as a matter of protocol, police said, but no suspicious circumstance were immediately evident.