INDIANAPOLIS — At approximately 12:16 p.m. Saturday, Emergency Medical Services was dispatched to the 9700 block of Hidden Hills Lane on a report of two children drowning.

According to police, a Sheriff’s Deputy located a 5-year-old boy in a creek and pulled him from the moving water around 12:30. He was unresponsive and taken to a nearby hospital in critical condition where he later died. The second child, the 5-year-old’s 3-year-old sister appeared to have made it out of the water on her own. She was taken to a nearby hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Brock says the water the child was taken out of was high due to recent rain showers.

This investigation is ongoing and preliminary information is subject to change. We will continue to update this article as we receive more information.