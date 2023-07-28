WINDFALL, Ind. — A child drowned after going missing at Beaver Point Campground on Thursday evening, law enforcement confirms.

The Howard County Sheriff’s Department said deputies were first dispatched to the campground shortly after 7 p.m. on Thursday after a juvenile reportedly went missing in the water.

Deputies reported arriving on scene at 7:11 p.m. and immediately began searching for the child in the water before the dive team even arrived.

A diver ended up locating the child at approximately 7:52 p.m., according to the sheriff’s department. CPR was attempted on the child, who was then rushed to a hospital.

The child was pronounced dead at the hospital.