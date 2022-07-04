INDIANAPOLIS — A child is in critical condition after an incident on the far east side of Indianapolis, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

Shortly before 9 p.m. Monday, police were called to the 10000 block of Penrith Drive — near East 25th Street and North Post Road — for a reported dog attack.

At this time, IMPD is not confirming that the child’s injuries were caused by a dog. Indianapolis Animal Care Services stated that animal control officers were called to that location.

The age of the child has not been released.

An investigation into the incident is ongoing.

This is a developing story and will be updated once more information is available.