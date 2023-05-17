TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. — A juvenile is dead and several other people, including two juveniles, are in the hospital after a serious single-car crash in Tippecanoe County.

According to the Tippecanoe County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called around 1:30 p.m. to the 6400 block Old State Road 25 N. for a car crash with multiple injuries.

Upon arrival, first responders found a vehicle off of the road on its side that had ejected several passengers.

TSCO said that in total, 3 adults and 3 juveniles were in the car. Of those juvenile passengers, one was pronounced dead at the scene and two others were taken to local hospitals. One of the adults in the car was also taken to a local hospital.

Additionally, two of the adult occupants were flown by air ambulance to an Indianapolis hospital with life-threatening injuries, TCSO said.

The roadway, the sheriff said, was closed for over 4 hours as investigators evaluated the crash scene. The cause of the crash, TCSO said, is still under investigation.