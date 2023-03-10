BROWN COUNTY, Ind. — A child was taken to the hospital Thursday after being run over by a school bus in Brown County, the Brown County Sheriff’s Office said.

At about 4:30 p.m., authorities were called to Four Mile Ridge Road in response to the incident.

The sheriff’s office said the driver accidentally ran over a child after they got off the bus. Family members took the child to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The child was later transferred to an Indianapolis hospital for further treatment.

The bus driver voluntarily submitted to alcohol and blood tests.

An investigation into the incident is ongoing.

The superintendent of Brown County Schools released the following statement on Friday:

“Unfortunately, there was a bus accident on March 9, 2023 and a student was injured. Due to federal privacy laws, the School Corporation is not permitted to release the identity of the student. The driver of the bus has been removed from the route pending further investigation into the accident. On behalf of our Brown County community, I ask that you keep this family in your thoughts and prayers. As a result of this very unfortunate incident, Brown County Schools is reviewing all of its safety protocols and procedures with our transportation department. The safety of your children is our highest priority and is a responsibility we take very seriously.”