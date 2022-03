INDIANAPOLIS — One person is dead after police say they were hit by a vehicle on the east side of Indianapolis.

Officers were dispatched to 21st and Post around 7:30 a.m. for a report of a pedestrian struck.

Police learned the person hit was a boy who was a student at Lakeside Elementary. He was born in 2015 and was either 6 or 7 years old.

