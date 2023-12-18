INDIANAPOLIS — The franchisee who operates the Taco Bell inside the Circle Centre Mall is attempting to stop the launch of Taco Bell Cantina — a planned downtown Taco Bell location that combines the fast food chain’s usual Mexican-styled offerings with alcoholic beverages, an open kitchen and a custom menu.

According to a lawsuit filed by the Alfarah Restaurant Group in the Marion County Superior Court, the new Taco Bell Cantina poses a risk to the current Taco Bell located on the third floor of the mall due to not only the close proximity of the two restaurants — the cantina being within one-tenth of a mile from the mall— but the restaurants catering to the same potential customers due to serving “the same or substantially similar Taco Bell food.”

The lawsuit claims this sets up unfair competition for Circle Centre Mall Taco Bell location and is a violation of the Indiana Deceptive Franchise Practices Act.

Included in the lawsuit is an email from a Taco Bell executive to the Alfarah Restaurant Group which states that Taco Bell approved the location for the new cantina restaurant due to the mall restaurant being considered a “captive” location.

Taco Bell stated that “captive” locations are restaurants that primarily service customers who are visiting malls or travel centers.

The Alfarah Restaurant Group argued against the mall restaurant being “captive,” however, by stating that Circle Centre Taco Bell uses downtown skywalks not only to draw from convention attendees but from office workers and hotel guests who provide a surge to sales around lunch and dinner “demonstrating that the Restaurant’s sales are not limited to shoppers at the mall.”

The lawsuit also claims the mall location was never defined as “captive” in their license agreement.

The Alfarah Restaurant Group has asked the court to issue a permanent injunction to prevent the opening of the Taco Bell Catina in order to avoid “irreparable harm” to the Circle Centre Mall location.

While the Taco Bell Cantina, located at 24 W. Washington Street on the ground floor of the Lieber Building, has not yet officially set an opening date, the cantina does plan to be open by the time the NBA All-Star game festivities kick off in Indianapolis in February 2024.

Taco Bell did not respond to a request for comment.