INDIANAPOLIS — Officials with the Circle Centre Development Company, a partnership of 17 business and corporate investors, announced Wednesday morning that the partners have reached an agreement to sell their interest in the Circle Centre Mall to Hendricks Commercial Properties.

According to a news release from the company, officials expect this agreement to jumpstart the redevelopment of the Circle Centre Mall property, located at 49 W Maryland St. in downtown Indianapolis, “to align with the changing needs of downtown residents and visitors.”

Reports from the Indianapolis Business Journal state that the firm plans to spend around $600 million over the next 10 years to transform the space into an “open air, pedestrian-focused campus with housing, offices and shopping.”

The Circle Centre Development Company has owned a majority interest in the property since 1995, when it opened. The company purchased the remaining ownership stake held by Simon Property Group in December 2021.

“The responsible and strategic redevelopment of Circle Centre will have a profound impact on downtown Indianapolis and both residents and visitors who travel here each year,” Adam Collins, a partner at Wallack, Somers & Haas, and legal counsel to the development company, said in the release. “Hendricks Commercial Properties is the best caretaker and redevelopment partner we could have wished for. Their track record of stewardship and transforming public spaces in Indiana is unparalleled, and their vision will be critical in reimagining Circle Centre, one of our state’s crown jewels.”

Officials said the development company has been soliciting and evaluating development ideas from various architecture firms over the past two years. Officials said they have also been meeting with developers, business, nonprofit and government stakeholders throughout the process, as well as working with the Indiana Economic Development Corporation and the city of Indianapolis.

Officials said once the agreement is finalized, Hendricks is expected to work with the city, as well as the IEDC, to determine the scope of the redevelopment. The release said the plans will be subject to all state and city approvals “to ensure the project meets all applicable requirements.”

Officials with Hendricks said that they are “humbled to have been selected for such an incredible opportunity.”

“With Ironworks Keystone, Bottleworks District, and now Circle Centre, our team could not be more grateful for the opportunities we have been given to create uniquely designed and constructed spaces in Indiana, and we do not take that privilege lightly or for granted,” Rob Gerbitz, president and chief executive officer of Hendricks Commercial Properties, said in the release. “We look forward to executing a shared vision of the ‘new’ Circle Centre that will represent the place Indiana has become and is striving to be in the coming decades.”

Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett said in the release that this redevelopment will help create a downtown that businesses are wanting to invest in. Officials expect for the property to continue to be “transformative” for the city and the state as a whole.

“The opportunity to reimagine Circle Centre, which sits on more than two city blocks at the heart of our community, represents a monumental transformation, and continues our commitment to strengthening the economic and cultural core of our state,” he said. “This visionary partnership between Hendricks, IEDC, and the City secures the future of the largest asset in downtown for the next era.”