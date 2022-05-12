CARMEL, Ind.– The city of Carmel is ramping up their efforts to keep visitors safe along the Monon Trail. They’re installing safe stations along the path in a first-of-its-kind initiative in the state.

Around 350,000 people go into cardiac arrest every year, and while you can’t anticipate when an emergency can happen, you can prepare.

That’s why the City of Carmel is installing 4 AEDs along the Monon Trail to keep visitors safe.

The AEDs will be stored inside temperature-controlled safe stations. The cabinet includes an AED and “Stop The Bleed” kit inside. The unit is also connected to a 911 dispatcher.

Each cabinet costs around $13,000. City leaders say they were able to raise the money through donations from community members and a grant.

“For us to be proactive, get into the community and help them help others is so important for us,” said Tim Griffin, public information officer for the Carmel Fire Department.

“We’re just cutting the time by minutes which is very important in case of a cardiac event,” said Jeff Worrell, vice president for the Carmel City Council.

The first safe station will be installed near Midtown Plaza. The others will be located near Main Street, Carter Green and the gazebo. City leaders say four will be installed in the coming months with commitments to fund three more.

The ribbon-cutting for the first AED will take place on May 25th at 1 p.m. at Midtown Plaza. Community members are encouraged to attend and learn more.