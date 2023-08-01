INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis tourism leaders and city officials broke ground Tuesday on a new downtown hotel and convention center expansion project.

Heavy machinery was present Tuesday morning in downtown’s Pan Am Plaza, working on what will soon be the tallest hotel in the state. The project, which includes the hotel’s construction and an expansion of Indy’s convention center, is being entirely financed by the City.

Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett was among the city leaders present at Tuesday’s groundbreaking.

“Welcome to Indianapolis,” Hogsett said to the crowd. “The comeback city!”

While addressing the crowd, the Mayor said that the construction projects are “foundational pieces of the next era” of downtown Indy.

The planned hotel, called Signia by Hilton, will be 40 stories tall with 800 rooms available.

The other part of the groundbreaking, the expansion of the Indiana Convention Center, will create one of the biggest ballrooms in the county and give Indy the capability to host two city-wide events at once.

CEO and President of Visit Indy Leonard Hoops said that the city would stand to lose hundreds of millions of dollars if this project had not come to fruition.

“Add another $100 to $200 million a year in other groups we wouldn’t have if we didn’t have this project,” Hoops said Tuesday.

Tuesday’s groundbreaking has been nine years in the making, city officials said, dating back to when conventions told Indy leaders they would soon outgrow the center downtown.

“There was never an opportunity where we were going to keep status quo,” Hoops said. “We were either going to grow or shrink.”

Eric Graves contributed to this report.