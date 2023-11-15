INDIANAPOLIS — A man who was reportedly shot at a restaurant on the far east side of Indianapolis in mid-October has filed a civil lawsuit against the man who shot him.

According to court documents, filed late last month in Marion County, the man claims that Mar-Kel Sampson was reckless and negligent for carrying and firing a concealed weapon into Bubbaz Bar and Grill, located in the 10000 block of E Washington St., on Oct. 14. The lawsuit also claims that the business was negligent by failing to provide adequate security.

According to previous reports, Sampson reportedly shot a man at the restaurant and Sampson was then reportedly shot by an off-duty IMPD officer who was working at the restaurant at the time. Sampson has been criminally charged with:

One count of battery by means of a deadly weapon, a Level 5 felony

One count of criminal recklessness, a Level 5 felony

One count of pointing a firearm at another, a Level 6 felony.

The lawsuit claims that the man was not warned by Sampson that his concealed, loaded weapon would be fired on Oct. 14. The lawsuit also claims the business failed to warn the man that Sampson was “armed and dangerous” by ultimately failing to search Sampson for weapons.

Through this lawsuit, the man is requesting a trial by jury, a judgment against Sampson, the business and its entities for “an amount adequate to compensate him for his damages and injuries,” and for all other relief just and proper.

According to court documents, Sampson’s criminal pretrial conference is scheduled for Dec. 11.