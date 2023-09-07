CLAY COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A man who inadvertently recorded himself murdering his mothers boyfriend will spend 85 years behind bars following his sentencing Wednesday.

Cody Allen Wade, was found guilty of murder among other charges following a late July, early August jury trial in Clay County Superior Court.

(2020 Booking image of Cody Wade courtesy of the Clay County Jail)

The charges stem from the events of June 18, 2020. According to Clay County Chief Deputy Prosecutor Zach Clapp, Wade stabbed his mother’s boyfriend, Carl Haviland of Clay City, four times in front of her causing the man’s death.

According to court records Wade had gotten out of jail in March of 2020 following an arson conviction in Vigo County in 2018.

Clapp said Wade had left a voicemail on his mothers phone right before the murder happened, however he failed to hang the phone up and ended up recording the entire incident as a voicemail on his mother’s phone. Clapp said prosecutors played the recording for the jury who would find Wade guilty on all charges in the matter.

During Wednesday’s Sentencing, Judge Robert A. Pell sentenced Wade to a total of 85 years in prison, with credit for time served.

The sentence broke down as follows;

60 years for the murder charge

5 years for a level 5 felony charge of battery on a law enforcement officer with injury

5 years for a second level 5 felony charge of battery on a law enforcement officer with injury.

2.5 years for a level 6 felony charge of battery on a public safety official

1 year for a class A misdemeanor charge of resisting law enforcement

15 years added on as Wade was found to be a habitual offender

Some of the sentences were listed as concurrent, while others were consecutive for a total time of 85 years.

Clapp said Prosecutor Emily Bookwalter Clarke lead the prosecution throughout the trial.