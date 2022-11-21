INDIANAPOLIS — The clock is ticking on a $2,000,000 winning Powerball ticket that was sold in Indiana. If the ticket remains unclaimed by Dec. 15, the two million dollar prize will expire.

The Hoosier Lottery said the winning ticket was sold on June 18 in Howard County at the McClure Oil gas station located at 670 E. Main Street in Russiaville. The winning numbers that correspond to the June 18 ticket are: 10-19-40-45-58 with the Powerball of 25.

Anyone who bought a ticket at the McClure Oil gas station around June 18 should carefully check to make sure they aren’t the lucky winner. The ticket’s lucrative prize can only be claimed up until 4:30 p.m. on Dec. 15 at the Hoosier Lottery Prize Payment office located at 1302 Meridian Street in Indianapolis.

If you possess the winning ticket, contact Hoosier Lottery customer service at (800) 955-6886.