SOLSBERRY, Ind. — Law officials in Greene County have launched a death investigation after clothing and human remains were discovered Monday in a local field, state police said.

Indiana State Police were called by the Greene County Sheriff’s Department on Monday morning after deputies contacted them about the remains.

A local hunter had discovered the remains and clothing in a rural county area near Solsberry, ISP said, and alerted deputies.

GCSD, along with ISP’s Bloomington District, have launched a death investigation into the found remains. The investigation, ISP said in a release Monday afternoon, is ongoing.

Anyone with information on the remains, ISP said, is being asked to contact the Greene County Sheriff’s Department.