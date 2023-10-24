INDIANAPOLIS — Steward Speakers announced that it will host one of the country’s most-watched football coaches, Deion “Coach Prime” Sanders to the Circle City for its annual event.

Sanders will be the featured speaker at the 2024 Steward Speakers’ Annual Gala and Award Ceremony in April 2024.

Coach Prime is the head coach for the Colorado University Buffaloes football program and former head coach for the Jackson State University football program. The 2023-2024 speaker season, “Sports & Education and the Impact on the African American community”, will end by honoring change makers in education, diversity, equity, and inclusion.

“Coach Sanders’ impact on Historically Black Colleges and Universities ‘HBCU’s’ and all of college football is immeasurable. IUPUI is proud to be the title sponsor for the speaker series for the 8th consecutive season,” said Vernon Williams, Communications & Community Engagement Strategist, IUPUI.

Event organizers added that Sanders’ presence in college football has brought the history, pride and challenges historically black colleges and universities face to the forefront, bringing national attention to the pressing issues that impact equitable access to education and resources.

The gala will be at Lucas Oil Stadium on Thursday, April 11, 2024 at 7 p.m. For more information on table purchases and sponsorships, you can visit the Steward Speakers website or call (317) 297-2905.