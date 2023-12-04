INDIANAPOLIS — Multi-platinum-selling recording artist Cole Swindell is launching his 2024 Win The Night Tour and stopping in downtown Indianapolis.

Swindell will stop at Everwise Amphitheater at White River State Park on Friday, June 7, 2024.

“My band and crew on the road have been a big reason for the successes in my career and I never take that for granted,” said Swindell. “It is our goal every single night to give the fans the best show we can, so the last three words we say before stepping on stage is ‘Win The Night.’ This one is for my band, my crew, my team and for the ones that continue to show up- the fans! We can’t wait to get out there in 2024 with Dylan and Jon Langston, Lily Rose, Mackenzie Carpenter, Meghan Patrick and Restless Road.”

The release stated, that to cap off a record-breaking, award-winning year the ACM Award winner released a new song, “3 Feet Tall,” on Friday.

The new song is the first release from a highly anticipated fifth studio album coming in 2024. Written by Trannie Anderson, Trey Lewis and Jordan Walker, the emotionally charged song is about the difficult situations of divorce from the perspective of children.

In 2024, Swindell will also celebrate the 10th anniversary of the release of his self-titled debut album which landed in February 2014. The album is certified Platinum by the RIAA.

Pre-sale tickets for the 2024 tour stop will begin on Tuesday, Dec. 5 at 10 a.m. General tickets will go on sale Friday, Dec. 8 at 10 a.m.

Detailed information about the tour and upcoming tour dates are on the artist’s website.