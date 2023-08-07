The IndyGo Red Line bus station at 46th and College will be repaired and enhanced starting on or after Aug. 7th 2023

INDIANAPOLIS – IndyGo is set to close down a stretch of College Avenue in Broad Ripple to make way for enhancements and repairs to the Red Line bus route system.

The project will close a half-mile stretch of College Avenue between Kessler Boulevard and Westfield Boulevard “on or after” Aug. 7th. While local access will remain available, traffic will be detoured around the project using Kessler Boulevard going west, Central Avenue going north, and Westfield Boulevard going east to College.

A temporary Red Line bus stop will be available to riders near Kessler and Westfield while the station at 46th and College is closed.

The work is part of a citywide project to enhance and repair redline stations that have only been open for about four years but have already seen wear and tear from the large buses. The work in Broad Ripple is the final stage of redline enhancement work, including bus pad reinforcement and concrete pouring on the Broad Ripple station.

Once the project gets underway, the work is expected to last through late Aug.