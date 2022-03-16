INDIANAPOLIS — Outside Gainbridge Fieldhouse this morning, after the Michigan Wolverines wrapped up their 40-minute practice on the court inside, four teenagers from Charlevoix, Michigan, resplendent in UM gear, emerged to find themselves in the heart of Indiana’s capital city poised for Rounds 1 and 2 of the NCAA Men’s Division I Basketball Championship.

“Shouldn’t you guys be in school?” I asked 16-year-old Patrick Sterrett.

“Yeah,” said the kid, “but March Madness. Can’t miss it.”

A year after an unprecedented Championship Tournament which saw all 64 teams play every game in Central Indiana due to COVID-19 restrictions, the best of the NCAA is back in Indianapolis for the first two rounds on the road to the crown in New Orleans.

“It’s a great time to be a basketball fan in downtown Indianapolis,” said Brett Kramer of Indiana Sports Corporation. “We have a ton of local fans who turn out every time we host March Madness here in the city so we’re expecting a great fan turnout.

“Really, with all of our March events we’re expecting between $25-30 million impact to the city.”

That impact tally includes the recent Big 10 Men’s and Women’s tournaments along with the Division III Swimming and Diving Championships at the IUPUI Natatorium this weekend.

Across the street from the Fieldhouse at the Gallery Pastry Bar, General Manager Lucas Riley said the Big Ten tournaments prepared his staff for the next four days of practices and games which will also include a downtown St. Patrick’s Day celebration tomorrow.

“We are definitely way more heavily staffed for this week,” he said. “We’re open for dinner now which we’re typically not just until March Madness is over and staying open and being fully staffed, we’re good to go and its gonna bring in some good money.”

For a handful of teenagers from Michigan’s north lower peninsula, a couple days in the big city was an unexpected break from school fully endorsed by the parents who drove them here and paid for the hotel and food bills.

“What’s the coolest thing you’ve seen in town so far?” I asked 16-year-old Jack Jarema.

“Chick-fil-A,” he said.