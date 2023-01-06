POSEY COUNTY, Ind. — A suspect wanted for killing a gas station owner in Colorado is in Indiana State Police custody after an attempted traffic stop turned into a brief police pursuit that ended with the suspect rolling his vehicle multiple times.

According to state police, a trooper spotted a gray 2015 Nissan Pathfinder traveling eastbound at 86 miles per hour on Interstate 64 in Posey County on Friday morning. The Nissan reportedly fled from the trooper, attempting to outrun the police cruiser and reaching speeds in excess of 90 miles per hour.

Photos of the crash Nissan released by Indiana State Police

State police said the Nissan exited the interstate onto State Road 165 and then turned west onto Country Road 1000 South. The driver lost control of his Nissan, however, while traveling at a high rate of speed and ended up driving off the roadway.

Police said the Nissan rolled multiple times before finally coming to a rest in an open field.

Booking photo of Shawnathan Chance

The driver — identified as Shawnathan Deangelo Chance, 26, of Dunn, North Carolina — was not injured in the crash and was quickly taken into custody. State police then learned that Chance was wanted as a suspect in a Colorado murder.

According to KDVR, Chance is accused of attacking the gas station clerk late Thursday in Wheat Ridge, Colorado. After reportedly shooting the clerk, Chance stole the victim’s vehicle and fled.

State police confirmed Chance was driving the stolen vehicle connected to the Colorado murder.

In addition to the Colorado murder charge, Chance is facing charges of resisting law enforcement and possession of a stolen vehicle, both Level 6 felonies.