INDIANAPOLIS — Many Indianapolis organizations and businesses have announced closures for Monday, Oct. 10 in honor of both Columbus Day and Indigenous Peoples Day.

USPS

The United States Postal Service sent the following information about its Oct. 10 closures and delays:

“In observance of the Columbus Day holiday, Monday, October 10, 2022, post offices throughout the Indiana District will be closed for retail transactions. There will be no mail delivery, caller service, or Post Office Box service. All services will resume on Tuesday, October 11th. Post Offices will be open regularly scheduled hours on Saturday, October 8th.”

IndyPL

All branches of the Indianapolis Public Library will be closed on Oct. 10. IndyPL provided the following statement:

“All locations will be closed on Monday, October 10 for Staff Training and Appreciation Day.”

BMV

Additionally, the Indiana Bureau of Motor Vehicle (BMV) branches will be closed Saturday, Oct. 8 through Monday, Oct. 10 “in observance of the Columbus Day holiday”.

Branches, the BMV said, will resume regularly scheduled business hours on Tuesday, Oct. 11.

Indy DPW

The Indianapolis Department of Public Works made an announcement earlier in October regarding the city’s observance of Indigenous Peoples Day. Indy DPW said the following:

“The Indianapolis Department of Public Works (Indy DPW) reminds Marion County residents that Indigenous Peoples Day, October 10, is a City holiday but not a solid waste holiday. Therefore, curbside recycling, residential, and heavy trash service will continue to operate on a normal schedule this week.”