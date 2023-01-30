COLUMBUS, Ind. – Police arrested a man suspected in multiple business burglaries.

The Columbus Police Department is investigating multiple cases in which someone threw a rock through a window or glass door to get inside buildings. The individual then stole cash and lottery tickets.

In the early morning hours of Jan. 26, Columbus officers responded to a business burglary in the 1700 block of State Street. They discovered a rock had been used to break a glass door. The thief then took off with the cash register.

Jeron McDonald

Surveillance cameras showed a man—later identified as 27-year-old Jeron McDonald—had been in the area just before the reported burglary. A police dog started tracking the suspect; the track ended at an apartment building on South Cherry Street. Police found the cash register in a nearby alley.

Officers set up a perimeter and took McDonald into custody. Investigators found a large amount of cash in his apartment along with lottery tickets that had been reported stolen. Police provided a photo of the stolen money.

Image via Columbus Police Department

McDonald was arrested on preliminary charges of burglary, possession of stolen property and criminal mischief. Police suspect McDonald is responsible for multiple thefts and said additional charges are possible.