BARTHOLOMEW COUNTY, Ind. — A Columbus man was found dead inside a wrecked Tesla over the weekend in Bartholomew County.

Shortly before 6 p.m. Saturday, the Bartholomew County Sheriff’s Office received a call regarding a crashed vehicle in the 1200 block of West Tellman Road.

Responders arrived to find a heavily-damaged 2022 Tesla in a water-swollen ditch, per authorities. Inside the vehicle they found 40-year-old Fernando Cadena. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The coroner’s office said Cadena’s cause of death was multiple traumatic injuries to the head, chest and lower extremities.

BCSO is investigating the incident.