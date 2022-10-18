COLUMBUS, Ind. – Police in Columbus are appealing to the public for help after responding to three different shootings in the span of five days.

According to the Columbus Police Department, the first reported shooting happened around 5 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 12. Officers responded to the 900 block of 11th Street. No injuries were reported in connection with that incident.

Three days later, on Saturday, Oct. 15, a man told police that a person approached him in the 1100 block of California Street around 3:30 a.m. and shot into the ground during an argument. Again, no one was injured in the case.

On Sunday, Oct. 16, a woman was shot around 12:40 a.m. in the 900 block of California Street. She was taken to Columbus Regional Hospital after suffering what police described as non-life-threatening injuries.

“We have a large number of detectives working on the cases they’re assigned to. They’ve been working hard for the past several days trying to put this together,” said Lt. Matt Harris with the Columbus Police Department.

One of the concerns is that people are using guns to settle their disputes.

“Anytime there’s conflict we recommend that people take a minute and understand that there will be consequences for their actions,” Harris said. “A simple conflict can turn into a much bigger issue when weapons are involved.”

The city averages one homicide a year, making the shootings unusual.

“In all these cases we’re asking the public to help assist and come forward with information where the shootings happened,” Harris said. “We’re hoping that someone may have heard or seen something and will come forward and they can do so anonymously, but we’re needing the public’s assistance.”

Anyone with information should call 812-376-2600. Information can be submitted anonymously.