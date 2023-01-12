COLUMBUS, Ind. — A Jennings County man was arrested in Columbus after police found he was a convicted felon in possession of a firearm.

Columbus officers pulled over the man, Jesse Taylor, 37, of Scipio, near 2nd and California streets just before 6 p.m. Wednesday.

Police said they saw an “AR-15 style rifle” in the front passenger seat. Once the firearm was secured, it was determined the weapon had been reported stolen out of Jennings County.

Officers learned Taylor had previously been convicted for armed robbery and domestic robbery, which made it illegal for him to possess any firearm.

He was arrested on several preliminary charges:

Possession of firearm by convicted serious violent felon

Possession of firearm by convicted domestic batterer

Theft of a firearm

Possession of marijuana