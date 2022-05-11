CARMEL, Ind. — Feeling dizzy yet?

May 11, comedian Dave Dugan attempted to set a new world record for most number of times driven around a roundabout while raising money for Cancer Support Community Indiana.

Dugan drove around the roundabout located on Horseferry Road, just south of Main Street, in the village of West Clay. He ended up breaking the former world record with 1,001 laps around the roundabout in four hours and fifteen minutes. The previous record-holder was Oran Sands who, ironically, is from Carmel, IN. Sands’ record held for three hours and 34 minutes.

Dugan was able to raise more than $1,050 for Cancer Support Community Indiana, exceeding his goal of $1,000.