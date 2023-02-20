UPDATE: The bill’s author, Rep. Michelle Davis, has amended the bill significantly, changing it ban discussion of “human sexuality” in kindergarten through third grade and eliminating mentions of “sexual orientation” and “gender identity.”

The committee also heard an amendment that would mandate parental notification if a student asked a school staff member to change their name or pronouns. The committee adopted the amendment along party lines, with Republicans voting in favor and Democrats voting against it.

BREAKING: The committee has just amended the bill significantly. The bill’s author has changed the bill to only banning discussion of “human sexuality” through third grade and eliminates the mentions of sexual orientation and gender identity from the bill. https://t.co/iRLkis7aSZ — Kristen Eskow (@KristenEskow) February 20, 2023

Republican State Rep. Michelle Davis defines “human sexuality” as “the way people experience and express themselves sexually” and adds that the definition does “not necessarily include gender roles.” — Kristen Eskow (@KristenEskow) February 20, 2023

HB 1608 has been called up for discussion. Chants outside the chamber continue. Haven’t seen a crowd like this in a long time. @FOX59 pic.twitter.com/EYj1vyAgWo — Zach Myers (@ZachMyersNews) February 20, 2023

INDIANAPOLIS – An Indiana House committee is hearing a bill that would restrict classroom instruction for young children about topics related to sexual orientation and gender identity.

House Bill 1608 would apply to kindergarten through third-grade students. It would prohibit lessons that “study, explore or inform” students about things like sexual orientation, gender roles and identity and stereotypes.

From the bill’s digest:

Sexual orientation and gender identity instruction. Provides that a school, an employee or staff member of a school, or a third party vendor used by a school to provide instruction may not provide any instruction to a student in kindergarten through grade 3 in which the goal or purpose of the instruction is to study, explore, or inform students about sexual orientation, gender identity, or certain other concepts. Defines “school” for purposes of this provision.

Rep. Michelle Davis (R-Whiteland) authored the bill. She said it would keep parents in charge of discussions on sensitive topics with their children.

Critics of the measure worry that it sends the wrong message to vulnerable LGBTQ youth that they’re a threat to public discourse. The ACLU of Indiana organized a Monday morning protest at the Statehouse.

The measure is drawing comparisons to a similar one in Florida that spurred a national debate.