INDIANAPOLIS – Friends and family members gathered over the weekend to support a firefighter in his struggle against cancer.

Capt. Josh Ramirez is a 17-year veteran of the Pike Township Fire Department. He was diagnosed with throat cancer in 2018.

Ramirez was recently put on home hospice care—and his family said the bills are piling up. The department partnered with the family for a cornhole tournament on Sunday.

Each participating team donated $50, with the proceeds going directly to help the family.

“It really means everything for our friends and family, people we may not even have met yet showing up to support [him]. It’s been amazing. Feeling all the love today for sure,” said Liv Ramirez, one of the firefighter’s daughters.

The family is also working with a shirt company to sell apparel and stickers to raise money. You can learn more here.