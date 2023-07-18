INDIANAPOLIS — A busy street on the eastside is getting some heavy new additions in hopes traffic will slow down.

The Community Heights Neighborhood Organization is setting hundreds of barriers out along 10 St. on the east side. The project is designed to slow down traffic and make the street safer.

“In the last few years, we’ve been seeing there’s been a lot more speed involved and reckless driving,” said Dick Close, talking about 10th St. where he’s lived for more than 30 years.

Close said he sees people passing in the middle turn lane and sometimes it’s hard to even get out of his driveway.

“You just have to wait and wait and it could be as much as a minute, two minutes before you’re able to back out and get in the street,” Close said.

It’s something plenty of other neighbors said they noticed, too. Back in 2021, the Community Heights Neighborhood Organization put out a five-part survey about 10th St.

“In the end, we had more than 200 people respond to that survey and the results of that survey were no one feels safe on 10th, the overwhelming majority of people walking, biking or walking to the bus don’t feel safe and the majority of people driving do not feel safe,” said Leslie Schulte, the president of the neighborhood organization.

This got the ball rolling on the Community Heights Tactical Urbanism project. These projects are city approved but neighbors pay for and implement low-cost temporary installations that test whether or not a different streetscape can make conditions safer.

“This is really a way for neighborhoods to test solutions to safety problems they’re seeing,” said Daniel Stevenson, the administrator of strategy and tech for the Indy Dept. of Public Works.

This project is only the second Tactical Urbanism project approved by the city, so far. The first involved homemade bollards protecting cyclists from cars on a busy downtown street.

This weekend, the implementation of the Community Heights neighborhood project began with almost 300 barriers being delivered to the neighborhood.

“These are plastic, you can fill them with water or sand so they’re a little heavier and they stay in place,” Schulte said.

Dozens of the barriers are already out on 10th St. and more will be coming soon.

Schulte said some will line the street – separating the bike lane from traffic and narrowing the lane to about 11 feet overall.

“11 feet wide is the perfect lane width for the largest fire engines and ambulances, while still not being so wide that you have the drag strip style design where it’s a big open road that induces drivers to drive faster,” Schulte said.

Schulte said narrowing the roadways is essential to helping people naturally go the 35 mph speed limit.

Other barriers will form a diamond pattern in the middle turn lane to prevent passing or racing.

Schulte said the neighborhood organization got nearly $60,000 in grants to pay for the project. The main funding agencies were the Indianapolis Dept. of Health, the Indianapolis Neighborhood Resource Center and the Indianapolis Foundation.

From there, community members painted and implemented the project. Schulte said a local Irvington artist was hired to come up with a design for the barriers.

“We knew we didn’t want your classic orange construction zone barriers,” Schulte said.

Along with the plant design painted onto the barrels, there will also be trees placed in the center of the diamond-shaped barriers in the center lanes to help beautify the project.

“We want neighbors to see this and have some pride and have some placemaking,” Schulte said.

This phase of the project has been years in the making, though. Schulte said this started in 2021 with community complaints, the survey, data collection on the speeding troubles in the area and then an application process through DPW.

“Making sure that these tactical urbanism projects are safe for all users of our infrastructure is one of the main components of our policy,” said Stevenson.

Schulte said they have been talking with DPW for the last 18 months. Both DPW Engineering and Maintenance had input on the final design of the project.

“We went through several iterations before there was something deemed safe and roadworthy,” Schulte said.

The organization also took into account what the community around the project would think, hence the efforts to beautify through artwork and trees.

Altogether, the project will stretch for a mile on 10th St. between Emerson and Arlington.

The barriers will be in place for the next four months, during that time more data will be collected.

“Our hope is the data does show that the works, that people feel safer, that more people obey the speed limit,” Schulte said.

Once the project ends on Nov. 4, the data will be turned into DPW where engineers will determine if permanent changes similar to the barriers could be a good idea for the neighborhood.

One neighbor we talked to said they already feel like the project is working.

“I’ve seen traffic starting to slow down,” said Close. “I’m beginning to think there are some real possibilities that something like this might work, hopefully. I mean, it’s a great alternative to what we’ve been experiencing.”

This is exactly the goal Schulte said they want to achieve.

“I hope that my neighbors feel safe sitting on their properties, using their front porches,” she said.

The Community Heights Neighborhood Organization is hosting another community work day from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. this Saturday to paint and set up more of the barriers along 10th St.

In an attempt to make Tactical Urbanism projects more equitable for neighbors, Mayor Joe Hogsett has called for the Indianapolis Neighborhood Infrastructure Partnership, Tactical Urbanism project and are in the right-of-way programs to merge.

This would allow groups interested in tactical urbanism to apply for a 50% match from the city. Applications open in December.