ELWOOD, Ind. — One lap around Elwood and it’s clear fallen Officer Noah Shahnavaz, with merely months on the job, left a mark on the community he served.

“I remember he would always come in with or without the cops and he would be so friendly no matter what,” said Davida Holderman, general manager at Elwood’s Dairy Queen.

Holderman manages the restaurant and fondly remembers visits from Officer Shahnavaz, particularly one night when she gave him a free ice cream cake.

“I was like, ‘you can just pick whatever you want,'” Holderman remembers. “He was like, ‘okay, and he was like but I’m not sharing it with the other cops.’ I was like, ‘well you don’t have to they didn’t eat lunch with you.'”

In this town of roughly 8,500 people, no one grieves alone.

“There’s so many things people are doing,” Holderman said. “It’s crazy how everyone’s stepping up in 24 hours.”

Officer Shahnavaz just graduated from the Indiana Law Enforcement Academy on April 22. Director Timothy Horty said he was a model recruit.

“I talked with our team and they all said the same thing,” Horty said. “He was kind, he was polite. I checked his scores on his tests. He was in the 90s on almost every single test that he took.”

Whether through signs and flowers or even a TV news story, messages of love and support go out to the young officer’s family and the Elwood community.

“In places like Elwood and smalltown USA, these officers mean everything to our community and frankly, I think in those communities, officers are still heroes,” Horty said.

Community Support for Officer Shahnavaz

People are able to donate to Officer Shahnavaz’s family through a fund set up by the Indiana Fallen Heroes Foundation as an official memorial fund to honor Officer Noah Shahnavaz.

This fund has been designated by the Elwood Police Department as the official fundraiser for monetary donations. People who wish to give can visit any First Merchant Bank and reference the Fallen Heroes Foundation.

Or, you can make a donation at www.indianafallen.org and click on “FALLEN HEROES” to select NOAH SHAHNAVAZ.

Another way the Elwood community is coming together to support the family is through a tenderloin dinner at the Quincy Lodge on Saturday. A group of freemasons is hosting the event from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Plates will be $12 per person and that includes a tenderloin, baked beans and macaroni and cheese.

“I feel it’s always necessary to support our blue and just make sure that they know that we’re all a big family and we support them,” Organizer Aaron Myrick said.