COLUMBUS, Ind. — Indiana Congressman Greg Pence underwent a heart procedure over the weekend and is expected to make a full recovery, his office announced Monday.

Pence had the procedure after experiencing minor chest discomfort, his office elaborated.

He is recovering at home with his family.

His office added that the Pence family is grateful for the Columbus Regional Hospital team’s exceptional care and professionalism.

“I want to take this opportunity to remind everyone to always seek medical attention when you aren’t feeling well. Cardiac care can’t wait. Doing nothing is simply not an option. I am extremely thankful to the doctors, nurses and staff at Columbus Regional Hospital for their proactive attention to keep my heart healthy,” Pence said in a press release.

